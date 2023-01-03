New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Shallow fog wrapped parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, dropping visibility and affecting vehicular movement on roads, as the minimum temperature settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 85 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast fog for the next few days, with dense fog expected on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the IMD, the minimum temperature in the morning stood at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

On Monday, the minimum temperature had settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature had stood at 17.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 383 at 9 am.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

