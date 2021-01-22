Tirupati, Jan 22 (PTI): An offering of Rs 1 crore was made to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala Hills on Friday by Shantha Biotechnics Limited, a temple official said.

After offering worship at the temple, the companys chairman KI Varaprasad Reddy handed over a DD for the amount to TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) board chairman YV Subba Reddy.

The devotee requested the TTD that governs the shrine to utilise the fund for the development of the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti (TV) Channel (SVBC), the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)