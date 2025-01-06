Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): NCP SP leader Sharad Pawar wrote to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding the Santosh Deshmukh murder case and its repercussions throughout Maharashtra.

He requested the Chief Minister to ensure safety and security for all public representatives protesting the death of Santosh Deshmukh in Beed.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that none of the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case would be spared, emphasizing his focus on justice over political controversies.

"We will not spare any accused. We will find them. Today, I discussed the matter with Santosh Deshmukh's brother over the phone and assured him that the police will identify the guilty and ensure they are punished. The police will act based on evidence, and those against whom evidence is found will not be spared. I do not wish to be involved in the politics surrounding this case," the Maharashtra CM said.

Last week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district "unfortunate" and said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter. He assured that action would be taken against the accused.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was murdered on December 9 after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the area.

The extortion attempt was reportedly led by local leader Vishnu Chate, who demanded Rs 2 crore from the company. Deshmukh's intervention allegedly led to his abduction, torture, and subsequent murder.

The police have filed three FIRs in connection with the case: one for Deshmukh's abduction and murder, another for assault on a windmill firm's security guard by locals, and a third for the Rs 2 crore extortion bid targeting the firm.

So far, three people have been arrested in the case. One of the accused, identified as Valmiki Karad, has also surrendered.

According to the FIRs, Sudarshan Ghule and Prateek Ghule were involved in an altercation with a security guard at the project site. Vishnu Chate has also been arrested in connection with the extortion case. (ANI)

