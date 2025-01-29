New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The release of central funds for the National Health Mission (NHM) has seen a growth of 185% from 2014-2023, with a total expenditure of Rs 59,740 crores, which has led to a decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Talking about the need to ensure the goal of having affordable, high-quality health services, and how National Health Mission has helped with that goal, the union minister said that the "biggest outcome" from the release of central funds has led to a decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR).

"In NHM, the release of central funds, there has been a growth of 185% from 2014-2023. The total expenditure has become Rs 59,740 crores, yearly, growth is 146pc," Nadda said during a press conference.

According to Minister Nadda, MMR has had an 83 pc decline, decreased from 556 to 97 maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births. This has beaten the global decline in MMR, which is at 45 pc.

"The biggest outcome is decline in maternal mortality ratio (MMR), which is more than global decline. Among 1 lakh births, Maternal mortality used to be 556, now it has come down to 97. It is 83pc decline and the global decline is 45pc," he added.

Talking about other achievements, he also mentioned that there has been a significant decline in under-five mortality, and that over 11 states in the country have achieved their Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets for decreasing infant mortality.

According to the Union health minister, India has outpaced the global average in reducing under-five mortality, and achieving SDG targets.

"Under-five mortality rate has come down to 32 from 126. The decline in under-five mortality is 75pc, the global decline is 58 pc. SDG target is less than 25 per thousand live births. In 11 states we have achieved the SDG targets. Infant Mortality Rate has reduced to 28 from 89 per thousand, which is 69 pc decline and global decline is 55pc," he said.

The minister mentioned that various initiatives have been added under the mission after 2014, such as National Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission and Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) while many other initiatives have been reinvigorated like the National TB Elimination Programme, Mission Indradhanush (MI) etc.

Highlighting the importance of the National Health Mission (NHM), he said that it is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of having "an accessible, affordable and high-quality health service" for Indians.

"Like PM Modi has said every Indian deserves an accessible, affordable and high-quality health service and for that, we need to ensure multi-dimensional intervention. By keeping this in mind, from the viewpoint of the National Health Mission, we have tried and many such interventions have come," Nadda said.

The main objective of NHM is to support states and union territories for universal access, equitable, affordable and quality service, accountable and responsible to people's need and effective intersectoral convergent in action. (ANI)

