Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) The Tourism Department on Sunday held a colourful Shikara rally at the famous Dal Lake here to woo tourists to the Kashmir valley, an official spokesperson said.

The rally was part of a series of events organised by the department to celebrate the 75th year of Independence under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Tourism Director G N Itoo flagged off the rally from Nehru Park and a restricted under of shikarawallas participated in it due to the COVID-19 situation, he said.

The spokesperson said the shikarawallas rowed from Nehru Park to SKICC and back to the park to complete the round.

Speaking on the occasion, the director tourism emphasised on observing COVID-19 guidelines strictly amid the ongoing third wave of the pandemic to save the stakeholders from falling to the disease.

He said that shikarawallas, houseboat owners and tourists should wear masks and maintain physical distance so tourism is not affected.

The aim of organising such events is to highlight the tourism potential of the valley, besides acquainting general public with the values of independent India, the spokesperson said.

