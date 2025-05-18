Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, on Sunday emphasised the enduring importance of the Shimla Agreement in India-Pakistan relations and reiterated a longstanding demand for the formation of a dedicated Himachal Regiment in the Indian Armed Forces.

Referring to the recent Operation Sindoor, Agnihotri, while speaking with ANI, praised the courage and heroism of Indian security forces.

"In Operation Sindoor, our forces have shown immense bravery, displayed valour, and delivered a heroic performance. But now the operation is over, and a ceasefire has been declared," he said.

Touching upon the regional context and historic significance, Agnihotri pointed out highlighted its importance.

"We in Himachal understand the importance of the Shimla Agreement signed on July 2, 1972. Even today, the Shimla Agreement remains highly relevant." he said.

The Deputy CM strongly criticised Pakistan's denial of the agreement. "Pakistan is claiming it no longer recognises the Shimla Agreement. But let me be clear, the agreement is the foundational document governing relations between the two countries. It explicitly states that all issues, especially Kashmir, shall be resolved through bilateral dialogue, with no third-party intervention. This is the core principle of the Shimla Agreement." he said.

"The recent revelation that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations requested a ceasefire, which has now expired, only reaffirms the agreement's importance. We believe there should be no compromise on the Shimla Agreement, its relevance must be maintained."Agnihotri added further.

He urged the Union government to stay within the framework of the agreement.

"The Indian government should not deviate even by an inch from the Shimla Agreement while engaging with Pakistan. These must be bilateral talks, there is absolutely no need for any third-party intervention," Agnihotri asserted.

In a significant endorsement of a growing demand, Agnihotri also joined State Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania in calling for a special Himachal Regiment in the Indian Armed Forces.

"Just as there are regiments like the Sikh Regiment and others representing various states and communities, we believe Himachal Pradesh also deserves its own regiment," said Agnihotri.

He acknowledged that the central government had previously changed the policy regarding regimental formations, stating that no new regiments would be created on the basis of caste or region.

"But despite this, we have been consistently pursuing this demand. Our state has made immense sacrifices," he said.

He added, "Himachal has produced four Param Vir Chakra awardees, and our soldiers have received numerous other gallantry awards across the armed forces. Even during Operation Sindoor, one of our soldiers was martyred and others were injured. The people of this land are courageous and patriotic. This is a land of valor, and its people have time and again proven their dedication to the nation."

Agnihotri stressed that the matter of forming a Himachal Regiment lies with the central government, but urged them to reconsider the current policy. "We have raised this demand time and again, and the response we receive is that regiments are no longer formed on a regional basis. But given our legacy, Himachal Pradesh deserves a regiment of its own," he reiterated. (ANI)

