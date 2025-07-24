Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) The long-pending vacancy in the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has been filled, with the government on Thursday appointing Shiv Kumar as its member.

An order pertaining to Kumar's appointment was issued by the Department of Energy. The position had remained vacant for more than a year.

As per the order, Shiv Kumar will serve a term of five years from the date of assuming office or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

