New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today as some "important legislative business" is scheduled to be discussed, Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party said.

"All the Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena are informed that some very important issues/legislative work will be brought in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passage tomorrow, Tuesday, December 17. All the Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena Party are requested to compulsorily be present in the House for the entire time tomorrow," Chief Whip of Shiv Sena in Lok Sabha, Shrirang Barne stated.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party also issued a three-line whip to all its MPs of Lok Sabha for their presence on December 17. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to give a reply to the debate on supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2024-25.

The 'One Nation, One Election' bill, which provides for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is also expected to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The listed agenda of Lok Sabha for Tuesday includes the Constitution Amendment Bill concerning simultaneous elections.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal.

Meghwal is also likely to introduce a Bill to further amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 tomorrow. This bill seeks to align elections for assemblies in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry for the purposes of simultaneous elections.

The Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation One Election' bill earlier this month.

While the BJP and its allies are in support of the bill, several opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK are opposed to it.

The Union Cabinet had in September accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. The panel was headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The panel recommended the implementation of simultaneous polls in two phases. It recommended holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously in the first phase and conducting local body elections (panchayat and municipalities) within 100 days of general elections.

It said there should be a common electoral roll for all elections. (ANI)

