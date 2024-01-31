Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar has passed away, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday.

He was 74.

Babar was the legislator from Khanapur in Maharashtra's Sangli district.

Shinde said with Babar's demise, he has lost a guide and a close associate and the state has lost a senior representative of the people.

His cremation will take place with full state honours, the CM said.

