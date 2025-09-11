Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday announced that Shiv Sena (UBT) Women's Wing will hold the "Sindoor Raksha" movement on Sunday in Maharashtra for the mothers whose outrage has not yet subsided in the Pahalgam attack.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack.

In a post shared on X, Sanjay Raut said, "In the Pahalgam attack, the sindoor of 26 mothers was wiped away, their outrage has not yet subsided. Operation Sindoor, which was launched to break terrorist Pakistan, is not yet over."

He further said that the India-Pakistan match is being played despite this in Abu Dhabi on September 14 and targeted the BJP, saying, "The children of BJP ministers will surely go to watch it. This is outright treason. Against this, Shiv Sena (UBT) Women's Wing will hold the "Sindoor Raksha" movement on Sunday."

He further said that through this movement, thousands of women from Maharashtra will send sindoor to Prime Minister Modi from every household. "In honor of sindoor, Shiv Sena takes to the field!" he added.

Meanwhile, amid the widespread protests against corruption in Nepal, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday cautioned against similar thing happening in India too.

Raut alleged the "fire in Nepal" which has been lit against corruption, dictatorship, and nepotism, could happen in India too, but the reason that that no violence has occurred is because people believe in the non-violent ideology of Mahatma Gandhi. He alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government is "surviving because of Gandhi's ideology."

"If this spark comes to India then India is a big country, the India which has survived till today just because Mahatma Gandhi was born here, even today people believe in Gandhi, that's why these people are surviving, No matter how much you abuse Gandhi, Modi ji your government is surviving because of Gandhi's ideology," Raut told ANI here.

"Prime Minister Modi gives free ration to 80 crore people, what does it mean, the poor are still there, same was the condition of Nepal. India's money is going abroad. Someone son is sitting in Dubai someone son in Singapore, someone becomes cricket chairman," he said.

He further blamed the Central government for their "failure in foreign policy," alleging that India did not help their neighbour when they needed it the most.

"Nepal was once our friend, Nepal considered India as the elder brother, when Nepal faced a crisis, the elder brother did not stand with them, this is the failure of our foreign policy. The youth here is looking quiet today, there is unemployment, there is a lot of problems," he said. (ANI)

