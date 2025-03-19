Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Wednesday condemned the violence in Nagpur and said that the government should take strict action against the perpetrators.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA also said that the incident could have been averted if the government had taken action on time.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Ends Life, Mother Accuses Wife of Harassment.

Speaking to ANI, Bhaskar Jadhav said, "I condemn the Nagpur incident and the incident of misbehaviour with the women police. I also condemn the stone pelting of the police personnel. The government should take strict action against the perpetrators."

"For the last 2-4 months, who has been instigating the people by taking Aurangzeb's name? If that were stopped by the government on time, then this incident would not have happened. It is the ruling party that is speaking of Aurangzeb, not us," he stated.

Also Read | Rajgarh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Boy Suffers Severe Genital Injuries as Mobile Phone Explodes in Pocket While Riding Bike.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey also spoke to ANI over the same and said, "For the last 100 years, all communities have lived peacefully in Nagpur. This was the first time that VHP and Bajrang Dal started an agitation, and then it resulted in violence after a rumour was spread. The perpetrators must be punished. It should be investigated who started all of this."

The Maharashtra police in Nagpur have registered FIRs against office-bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their protest demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).

50 individuals have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17, police said.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) has remanded 19 accused in the Nagpur violence case to police custody till March 21. Yesterday, the Ganeshpeth police produced the accused before the court.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, also condemned the recent violence in Nagpur and stated that it is a very serious matter. Additionally, Kadam said that ongoing actions against illegal Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra will be intensified.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while speaking on the Nagpur incident, stated that eyewitness reports indicate the violence was pre-planned.

"Every day, 100-150 two-wheelers are parked in one place in the riot-affected area, but on that day, not a single vehicle belonging to the rioters was found there. How did petrol bombs, sticks, and swords suddenly appear in such large numbers? This was clearly a planned act," he alleged.

"We courageously freed the bow and arrow, which the Shiv Sena had handed over to the Congress," Shinde asserted, adding that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has no right to speak of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as they have accepted the ideas of Aurangzeb.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated his stance, emphasising that the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Hindutva guided his political decisions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)