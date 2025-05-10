Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 9 (ANI): Reinforcing the government's commitment to citizen welfare and smart urban services, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday launched two ambitious initiatives of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) -- 'Sanchari Cauvery' and 'Sarala Cauvery' -- in front of the Grand Steps of Vidhana Soudha, an official release said.

To counter rising private tanker rates and water scarcity during summer-time as well as during demand surges, the 'Sanchari Cauvery' initiative introduces BIS-certified, government-supplied clean drinking water delivered via GPS-tracked tankers, the release said.

"This makes Bengaluru the first city in India to offer a government-managed, tech-enabled water tanker delivery system. A user-friendly mobile app and web platform have been launched to enable citizens to register and book tankers, choose suitable capacity, track the vehicle in real-time, make payments online, and receive driver and delivery information," it said.

An OTP verification is mandatory at the time of delivery to ensure accountability. The service guarantees doorstep delivery within 24 hours of booking, even during peak demand periods, at no additional cost. A 24/7 helpline has been established for grievance redressal.

The pricing for tankers is competitively set and significantly lower than market rates. For deliveries within a 2 km radius, a 4,000-liter tanker is priced at Rs 660, 5,000 liters at Rs 700, 6,000 liters at Rs 740, and 12,000 liters at Rs 1,290. Additional kilometers are charged at Rs 50/km for smaller tankers and Rs 70/km for the 12,000-liter capacity. The scheme ensures stable pricing and water quality, in contrast to private tankers with often-unknown sources, the release said.

Alongside, the 'Sarala Cauvery' scheme was launched to simplify the process of obtaining new Cauvery water connections through an easy installment payment facility. For houses with a built-up area of up to 600 sq. ft., residents can now pay Rs 1,000 initially and the remaining amount in 12 equal monthly installments, along with water usage charges and a nominal 0.15% service fee. For apartments and buildings above 600 sq. ft., applicants can pay 20% of the demand notice amount upfront and the remaining 80% in 12 monthly installments. BWSSB will provide the physical connection upon payment of the initial 20%. This scheme is aimed at supporting urban poor, middle-class families, and apartment communities who struggle with large upfront costs.

Speaking at the launch, Shivakumar emphasized the government's goal to make water services accessible, transparent, and affordable to all citizens. He noted that both schemes are examples of a pro-people, technology-driven governance model that prioritizes inclusivity and accountability. (ANI)

