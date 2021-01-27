Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI): Stringent action would be taken against those involved in illegal mining, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Wednesday.

The warning comes days after the blast in a stone- crushing facility on the outskirts of Shivamogga.

"We have information regarding illegal mining activities. I have instructed the officials to prepare a list of offenders and submit a report. The government will take action against them," Nirani told reporters.

He said those accused in the blast case would be punished as per the law.

Nirani said the person who supplied explosives which led to the blast has been arrested and an FIR been registered.

"A task force will be formed under Shivamogga Tahsildar. Officials have been instructed to submit a probe report in a week," said the Minister.

He appealed to the Congress leaders not to make baseless allegations and asked them to submit proof on any irregularities to the investigating officer. The Minister said his department would conduct Mining Adalats to address the grievances of those indulging in mining activities on a small-scale. The Adalats would take place in Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharwad. Stating that the Adalats would be conducted on the lines of Industrial Adalats he had initiated as Industries Minister in his previous stint, Nirani said over 75 per cent of problems faced at the local level would be resolved through Adalats and there is no need for people to visit Bengaluru to get permits. Nirani said a mining institute would be set up in the Karnataka on the lines of Indian School of Mines. The proposed institute would provide training to entrepreneurs and workers involved in mining. We will discuss the proposal with the Chief Minister and then decide on the location. The BDA or KIADB will have to allocate land if the institute was to come up in Bengaluru and there is no land problem," Nirani said.

