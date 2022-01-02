Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], January 2 (ANI): Karnataka Minister of Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Saturday unveiled the mural arts section at the Rangayana theatre repertory in Shivamogga.

The Rangayana staff had requested the minister to allot funds for various proposed projects, including a solar roof and grants for adaptation of 'Parva' a novel by acclaimed Kannada novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa into a play.

Also Read | Jhansi Railway Station Renamed as ‘Virangana Lakshmibai’.

Writer Shivaram Karanth has adapted 'Parva' into a five-hour-long play.

Minister Sunil Kumar agreed to release the grant for the project and asked the Shivamogga unit of Rangayana to produce a new play for Keladi Utsav in Shivamogga this year.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 3.5 Lakh Children in 15-18 Age Group Register on CoWin.

"We have a financial crisis but we cannot deny the grants to such activities. I will allow the amount for the theatrical play of Shivaram Karanth's novel which will be 5 hours play in the line of SL Byrappa's Parva novel," Kumar said.

Pressing on the role of literature on the youth, Kumar further said, "Literature plays can change the youths, many people have an immense impact from literary works. Rangayana (theatres) was first set up in Mysore by famous playwright and director BV Karanth. Now we have more theatres across Karnataka."

The Minister also informed that the Karnataka government is planning a grand `Keladi Utsava' in Shivamogga in memory of the rulers of the region.

"It will be a part of Ajadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav. Rangayana should prepare for it," he said.

The Director of Rangayana, Sandesh Javali informed that Shivamogga Rangayana started nearly 11 years ago.

"It has been developed over the years. We built many sculptures on the premises; now Rangayana gets Mural arts. Artists who registered under Karnataka Shilpakala Academy worked for it," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)