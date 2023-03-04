Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) The 'shivling' of an ancient Mahadev temple in the district's Jansath town was found damaged, police here said on Saturday.

A case has been registered and a man identified as Rahul arrested, Jansath police station SHO Vishvjeet Singh told reporters.

Also Read | World Heritage Site: Assam's 'Maidams' Clear Technical Requirements for UNESCO Tag, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to the complaint lodged by Praveen Tomar, president of the temple committee, Rahul damaged the 'shivling' with a hammer.

He was identified using footage from the temple's CCTV cameras.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Public Rally in Davanagere To Kickstart Poll Campaign.

Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)