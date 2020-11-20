Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Yadav has said that his party may forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Legislative Assembly Elections.

"We will form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party to defeat the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections. Our priority will be to ally with the Samajwadi Party. We will also speak to other parties in the state," Shivpal Yadav told reporters here on Thursday.

He said that the BJP has not fulfilled any of its promises and added none of the decisions taken by the BJP government in the state and the Centre were in the interest of the country or its people.

This comes merely days after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav clarified that the Samajwadi Party will not form an alliance with any of the major parties in 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections but can form a partnership with the smaller parties. (ANI)

