Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Speaking to the media outside the temple on Saturday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the armed forces for accurately destroying terror camps under Operation Sindoor.

"We did not attack Pakistani citizens, we destroyed terrorist camps. When Pakistan attacked us, I salute the soldiers, salute their accurate aim, salute their accurate strategy, our soldiers destroyed their drones and missiles like toys," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

He further reaffirmed the government's stance on any conversation with Pakistan, saying it will only be about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Salute to the army again and again. If there will be talks with Pakistan, it will be only about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," Agriculture Minister said.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan was in Guwahati yesterday, where he attended the virtual Grihapravesh ceremony of 55,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G).

Union Minister announced the sanctioning of 3.76 lakh more houses under PMAY-G for the current financial year.

It may be noted that besides the Grihapravesh ceremony, the Union Minister, along with the Assam Chief Minister, launched 'Lakhimi Mistri'- women mason initiative under PMAY-G where in women beneficiaries will be trained to master the art of masonry to construct PMAY-G houses.

They also distributed safety kits to the women beneficiaries. The day also marked the inauguration of 21 knowledge centres across the state, and the launch of e-POS system for fertiliser purchases and distribution of Asomi seeds to the beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure and improving the quality of life for marginalised and underprivileged communities.

The Union Minister praised Assam's remarkable achievement of completing 20 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G). As part of the event, PMAY-G beneficiaries who have successfully completed and moved into their new homes were felicitated by the minister. (ANI)

