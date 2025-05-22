Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday urged the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khadar to revoke the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs as the state was facing urgent challenges and rightful representation was required in Assembly.

In a post on X, Shobha Karandlaje said, "The suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly for 6 months is a blatant attack on democracy. Raising people's issues is not indiscipline, it is a legislator's duty. Silencing elected voices sets a dangerous precedent."

"At a time when Karnataka is battling floods and urgent challenges, this move denies citizens their rightful representation. I urge the Hon'ble Speaker to revoke the suspension immediately," she further shared.

In a letter to Speaker U T Khadar expressed concern over the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs for six months following events of March 21.

In a letter dated May 22 Karandlaje said, "I am writing to express my deep concern and dismay over the decision to suspend 18 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for a period of six months, following the events of 21st March 2025."

"While I fully respect the authority and decorum of the House, I am compelled to state that the suspension of these elected representatives for such a long duration is not only disproportionate but also raises serious questions about democratic functioning. The heated discussion that occurred on the floor of the House, concerning the alleged honey-trapping scandal and the issue of 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, was part of a legitimate expression of dissent and concern-both integral to the spirit of a vibrant democracy," the letter said.

She further stated that the suspension of these 18 MLAs has deprived citizens of their rightful representation in the Assembly.

"In a parliamentary democracy, protest is not disruption; it is a form of participation. The floor of the Assembly is the most appropriate forum for raising issues of public interest. As the Speaker, a balanced approach of advising and maintaining decorum could have helped avoid such extreme punitive action. Moreover, the suspension of these 18 MLAs also deprives lakhs of citizens of their rightful representation in the Assembly. Denying these MLAs access to committee meetings and other legislative responsibilities effectively silences the voices of their constituencies- an act that runs counter to the principles of representative democracy," she further said.

"I, therefore, urge you to reconsider this decision and take the necessary steps to revoke the suspension. Such a corrective step would not only uphold the dignity of the Assembly but also reinforce faith in our democratic institutions. With due respect, I hope you will treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take necessary action in the interest of fairness and parliamentary integrity," the letter further added.

The Karnataka Speaker on March 21 suspended 18 BJP MLAs for six months for disrupting the proceedings of the Assembly.

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the House, and visuals showed House marshals picking up BJP MLAs and carrying them outside the House.

A Bill was tabled by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil.

Ruckus erupted in the Assembly as BJP MLAs entered the Well of the House and also tore and threw papers at the Speaker UT Khader's chair.

The Bill granting four per cent reservation to minorities, including Muslim,s in contract work was passed by Karnataka Assembly.

Earlier, an uproar followed in the State Assembly after Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna's allegation of a honey trap attempt was made on him.

BJP legislators raised loud slogans, "down, down" as some members held CDs in their hands, claiming they had proof of the alleged honey trap. They then stormed into the well of the house even as CM Siddaramaiah was speaking.

R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, "It is not the issue of one party, it's a biggest conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people and some are doing this (honey trap) with clear hidden agenda."

Speaking in the house, CM Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the Honey Trap. (ANI)

