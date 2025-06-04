Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Senior TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives and left more than 30 people injured.

The incident took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium, where a special felicitation ceremony was organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) to honour the RCB players for its maiden IPL title.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “Shocked and saddened by the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy.”

“Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to all those who are injured. May the departed souls rest in peace and may their families find comfort in this difficult time,” the TMC national general secretary added.

