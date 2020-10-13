New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma expressed shock on Tuesday at the controversy triggered by a Tanishq advertisement and called for protecting the country's multi-religious and multi-ethnic cultural mosaic from hate mongers.

By creating a controversy over the advertisement, bigots have taken hatred to the extreme, he said.

"Shocked at the controversy triggered by a beautiful #tanishq ad in which a mother in law's acceptance and love for her daughter in law has been attacked, is most distressing. The bigots have taken hate ludicrous extreme," the former Union minister wrote on Twitter.

"Our multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-lingual cultural mosaic is the beauty and strength of India and that must be upheld and protected from hate mongers," he added.

A controversy broke over the advertisement and Tanishq, a jewellery company, was forced to withdraw it.

