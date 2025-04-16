New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A court here is likely to pass an order on Thursday on a plea for releasing the flat in Chattarpur Pahadi where Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar on May 18, 2022.

In an order dated April 9, Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said, "Put up for filing of reply on the application for release of flat on April 17."

Also Read | ‘Major’: Indian Embassy to Hold Special Screening for Adivi Sesh and Saiee M Manjrekar’s Martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan Biopic in Japan.

Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey said while the Delhi Police has filed its reply, the matter was posted on Thursday for a reply from the accused's counsel.

The case is presently at the stage of the prosecution submitting its evidence.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act Hearing: Supreme Court Hints of Passing Interim Order on De-Notify Existing Waqf Land, Non-Muslims in Boards; Expresses Concern Over Violence.

On February 25, the flat owner filed a plea, saying the premises were locked by the police more than a year ago and he is facing a loss of rental income. Besides, the locked flat requires whitewash and repairs, the plea said.

Opposing the plea, the Delhi Police filed a reply, saying, "Prosecution evidence is in progress and several applications to recall witnesses are pending before this court. There may arise the need for local inspection of the flat by this court before completion of the recording of evidence."

The reply dated February 27 said allowing the request would be unjust, unwarranted and prejudicial to the prosecution's case.

Poonawala, who was in a live-in relationship with the victim, purportedly dismembered her body, kept the body parts in a refrigerator and disposed those of in desolate places across the city over several days to dodge the police.

Many of the body parts were found later from a nearby forest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)