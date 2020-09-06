Lucknow, Sep 6 (PTI) The foundation day of the Shri Chitragupt Dhaam, also called Jhuelal Vatika, was celebrated amid social distancing here on Sunday.

Convenor of the foundation day programme, Dilip Srivastava, said that Lord Chitragupt was worshipped and a limited number of people attend the event.

Also Read | India's First Air Transfer of COVID-19 Patient Carried Out From Kolkata to Chennai for Treatment.

On the occasion, 51 people, including 21 boatmen, were given masks and food material.

Those present on the occasion prayed for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and for public welfare.

Also Read | AltNews Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Booked Under POCSO For ‘Torturing Girl Child Through Twitter’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)