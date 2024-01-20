Ayodhya, January 20: "Shubh Ghadi Aayi", "Taiyar hai Ayodhya dham, virajenge Shree Ram" and "Ram fir lautenge" are among the slogans on posters and hoardings splashed across the temple town ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22. Gearing up for the big day, the city is decked up with saffron flags and huge cut outs of Lord Ram that have been placed on the median of the Ram Path while continuous chants of 'Siya Ram' and 'Jai Siya Ram' can be heard everywhere, being played on loudspeakers installed at temples in the vicinity.

Among the slogans on huge hoardings that have come up across the length and breadth of the city are "Subh Ghadi Aayi" (the auspicious occasion has come), "Taiyar hai Ayodhya dham, virajenge shree ram" (Ayodhya Dham is ready to welcome Lord Ram), "Ram fir lautenge" (Lord Ram will return again), Ayodhya mein Ram Rajya (Ram Rajya in Ayodhya) and "Shree Ayodhya dham ka kan kan mati chandan hai, apka ayodhya dham me shat shat vandan hai". Ram Temple Inauguration: Ramayana Priced at Rs 1.65 Lakh Reaches Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Various verses from the Ramayana are also printed on posters at prominent places like the Ram Marg, the Saryu River bank and Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. "There are posters and hoardings of all kinds. Be it by a trust, a political outfit or any individual, the posters and hoardings have been put up at designated places. There is no defacement of walls to ensure the look of the city getting a makeover is not damaged," a district administration official told PTI.

The first phase of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla on January 22. The Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict in 2019, settling a temple-mosque dispute that dated back more than a century. The court backed the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for building a mosque. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Silver Conch, Flute and Ornaments From Banke Bihari Temple Handed Over in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s Consecration Ceremony (Watch Video).

Streetlights on flyovers decorated with artworks depicting Lord Ram, his bow and arrow, and ornamental lampposts carrying designs themed on the traditional 'Ramanandi tilak', are also adding to the general mood of devotion in the city. Sunil Kumar from Sangli in Mahrashtra has come to Ayodhya with 100 kg Rangoli colours and is busy making intricate designs on the streets of the holy city.

"I have got various tools with me along with colours. I am making designs on all roads wherever I am going. The day is finally here and no Diwali is complete without Rangoli," he told PTI. Big LED screens have been put up at various places and the Ramayana is being broadcast every evening with locals gathering to watch it together.

Ramlilas, Bhagwat Kathas, Bhajan sandhyas and cultural programmes are going on at different places across the city. The banks of the Saryu River are also decked up where thousands flock every evening for the aarti. Some of the trees on Dharm Path near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk have been decorated with special pieces made with inverted baskets and lights, adding to the aesthetic feel of the revamped holy city.

"One has to be here to witness the atmosphere. It feels like actual Ram Rajya where the entire city is decked up, everybody is greeting everybody, people are doing seva, there is free food available. Other than the idea of visiting the iconic temple, the vibe is historic," said Naresh Gupta, who has come to Ayodhya on foot from Chattisgarh and is now busy exploring the city. Besides Ramayana graffiti on both sides of the roads, bus shelters along the Ram Path have been decorated with artworks themed on the Ramayana, catching the eyes of passersby.

