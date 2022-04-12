Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated its warning to the state government that they should shut loudspeakers in mosques till May 3.

Thackeray called the issue a social one and said that he will not back down on the subject, while also challenging the Shiv Sena government to "do whatever you want to do".

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," the MNS chief said.

Recently, reacting to the loudspeakers controversy heated up in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the state government will discuss the order of the court and will talk to the Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil about it.

To this, Thackeray called Pawar an atheist, who "does not believe in any religion".

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also said that the Maharashtra Home Minister has also given the notice to maintain the decibel level for Azaan.

The debate sparked after Raj Thackeray asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa".

"I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

Additionally, Thackeray also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are "Pakistani supporters".

"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he said. (ANI)

