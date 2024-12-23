Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) Director Sandip Ray on Monday described the death of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal as a personal loss for the Ray family, recalling that the ace director had made a documentary on his father, the legendary Satyajit Ray, whom he affectionately called 'Manikda.'

Talking to PTI, Sandip expressed his shock at the news of Benegal's passing, remembering how the two shared a warm, personal bond that deepened after the filmmaker made Ankur (1974).

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: 2 Teenage Siblings Charred to Death as Mosquito Repellent Stick Sparks Fire in Uttar Pradesh.

"Whenever my father visited Mumbai, Benegal would invite him to his home and to film screenings. They had a unique relationship," Sandip said.

Sandip praised Benegal for exploring the vast acting abilities of stars like Mohan Agase, Om Puri, and Naseeruddin Shah in his films.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 700-Feet-Deep Borewell in Kotputli's Badiyali Dhani; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

He also recalled how renowned filmmaker made the documentary on Satyajit Ray, one of the most comprehensive works on his father's life and career, and showed a keen interest in the restoration of Ray's films. Sandip shared an anecdote where Benegal once remarked, "There is only one Ray."

Benegal, a pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 90 due to chronic kidney disease at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital, his daughter Pia said.

His iconic works, including 'Ankur', 'Nishant', 'Manthan', and 'Bhumika', have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Benegal's last project was the 2023 biographical film 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)