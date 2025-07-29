Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) Sid Sriram, a genre-defying voice that has redefined South Indian music for a global audience, will embark on his first-ever commercial multi-city India tour this November and December.

Sriram will be performing in Bengaluru (November 22), Chennai (November 29) and Hyderabad (December 13). The tour is presented by Fat Angel & Zomato District.

"These cities aren't just dots on a map. They're where I found my voice, fell in love with music, and experienced so many of my firsts. Every stage and every listener from these places has shaped the artist that I am today," Sriram is quoted as saying in a press release issued by the organisers.

Sriram's work bridges cultures, languages, and musical traditions. Born in Chennai and raised in California, Sriram began training in Carnatic music at the age of three under the guidance of his mother, Latha Sriram. A graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston with a major in Music Production and Engineering, his unique sound fuses classical Indian vocals with soul, R&B, indie, and electronic influences.

He rose to fame in India with his playback debut in A R Rahman's 'Adiye' from Kadal (2013), and has since become one of the most sought-after voices in South Indian cinema. His hits include 'Adiga Adiga', 'Samajavaragamana', and 'Srivalli'.

He has also carved a powerful path as an independent artist with albums like Entropy (2019) and Sidharth (2023), the latter created in collaboration with Ryan Olson of Bon Iver.

The tour is a multi-lingual celebration, featuring Sriram's biggest hits across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam from his repertoire of 250-plus songs in arena-sized venues, added the press release. Tickets, priced from Rs 2,000 onwards, will be on sale from August 4.

