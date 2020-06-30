Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded setting up of an all-party committee to monitor treatment-related issues in hospitals and said there are allegations of "corruption and nepotism" in the management of COVID-19 treatment.

Siddaramaiah said in a tweet that Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa should immediately form all-party monitoring committee.

"This is very much needed to increase public confidence in the backdrop of several complaints," he said.

"There are allegations of corruption and nepotism in the management of COVID-19 treatment. It is need of the hour to manage this unprecedented health crisis with public safety as the only objective," he said in another tweet.

He urged the Chief Minister to make the treatment protocol clear to the patients and instil hope. "Do not keep them in dark," he said.

The senior Congress leader also urged the Chief Minister to extend insurance and other benefits to private hospital doctors, nurses and support staff.

Karnataka has reported a total of 14,295 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

