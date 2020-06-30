Bengaluru, June 30: The Met Department issued a yellow alert and forecast heavy rains for three coastal districts and 12 more in the south interior Karnataka, an official said on Tuesday. "Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over south interior Karnataka from Tuesday to Wednesday," said a Met official.

Coastal Karnataka -- Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts have been issued a yellow alert for the next two days with thundershowers and gusty winds. Winds blowing at speed of 40-50 km per hour are expected on the coast and the Met department warned fishermen against venturing into the sea. Monsoon 2020 Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm, Rain Likely in Delhi, NCR, Says IMD.

Meanwhile, heavy showers on Sunday night in Vijayapura district gave rise to flash floods in the Doni river and Sogali stream. An overflowing Doni river submerged Talikote - Hadaginal bridge, an old one from the British times, and also some agricultural lands. Only recently, the agricultural lands were sown with tur.

Similarly, many SSLC students also struggled to cross the bridge to reach their examination centres on Monday. Many houses were also flooded due to the rainfall at Nalatwad and Talikote taluk. Muddebihal, Basavana Bagewadi and Sindagi taluks also witnessed heavy rainfall. A 40-year-old farmer from Dharwad district was washed away in the Tuppari Halla stream, which is prone to flood during the monsoon season.

Likewise, a truck carrying cotton also got washed away in a stream in Yadgir district. "There is an offshore trough and a circulation, because of that rain will continue in coastal area. Only Malnad has not got sufficient rain this year. Probably after two days, Malnad may get some rains," Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) Director Srinivas Reddy told IANS.

Otherwise, entire state got normal rainfall, said Reddy, though it is not active over Malnad. For Bengaluru city, the Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for the next three days.

