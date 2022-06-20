New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police on Monday arrested three persons, including two main shooters in the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

A cache of arms and explosives was also recovered by the Delhi Police's Special Cell including 3 pistols with 50 rounds.

According to information the Police accused persons include Priyavrat (26) who was the module head and was in direct touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar and led the team at the time of the incident. Privarat has been previously involved in two murder cases- he was arrested in 2015 in a murder case of Sonipat and wanted in another murder case of Sonipat in 2021.

He was seen on a CCTV at a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder.

The second arrested has been identified as Kashish (24) who is also a designated shooter and was also identified from the CCTV footage of petrol pump Fatehgarh. He has been a wanted accused in Jhajjhar case, Haryana in 2021.

The third arrested accused Keshav Kumar (29) was a facilitator who received the shooters in a four-wheeler just after the shootout and also accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of the incident; during reconnaissance and previous attempts. Kumar was arrested in a murder case at Bathinda, Punjab in 2020 and was also suspected to be involved in various cases of extortion in Punjab.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

Bishnoi was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 15 , where the Punjab Police got 7 days remand of the wanted criminal.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

