Mangan (Sikkim) [India], May 31 (ANI): Superintendent of Police (SP), Mangan district, Sonam Detchu Bhutia on Saturday said that rescue operations are underway for the second day to find the nine missing persons after a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River near Chubombu, Mangan district on May 29.

Speaking to ANI, SP Sonam Detchu Bhutia said, "The tourists went missing after the incident in which their vehicle fell into the river. Two of them were rescued safely on the night of May 29. The remaining nine, including the driver from Sikkim, ITBP, SDRF, and NDRF, conducted a rescue operation yesterday. But the car that had fallen into the river could not be pulled out as it was stuck in debris. We did not find any bodies near it."

"There was heavy rain last night; there was also a cloudburst in the upper areas. The water level of the Teesta River has increased by 4 meters... The roads are broken at multiple places. The Deputy Commissioner is at the spot... The SDM and SDPO are directed to carry out the search operations non-stop... There are six tourists from Odisha, two from Tripura and two from UP... There were 11 people, including a driver from Sikkim," he added.

Rescue Volunteer from the Tourism Department, Anand Gurung, told ANI, "We were on our way for the rescue operation, going on to find the tourists who went missing after their car fell into the river. The roads are blocked for the next 7-8 km... The teams at the spot are carrying out the rescue operations. Our team was on backup, but we won't be able to reach today... Any vehicle cannot pass from here as of now..."

According to the district administration, many properties have also been damaged due to a landslide.

Sikkim Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha also spoke about the incident and said, "... Everything depends on the weather. The teams are at work. District administration, police, and rescue teams are there. Of 11, 2 were found, and the remaining are still missing. Six of them are from Odisha as per the reports."

"Their car went directly into the Teesta River... The rescue teams are working, but we have not received a detailed report. The water level increases when it rains. This has been going on for the last 7-10 days. Chances are that the water level will increase further, and not decrease, for the next 2-3 months. This is a landslide-prone area, especially during the rainy season... It causes a lot of damage," he said.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert following heavy rains and rising water levels in the Teesta River and warned of possible floods and landslides in Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts.

The District Magistrate of Gangtok issued an urgent public notice, stating, "The general public is requested not to panic but to stay alert. The concerned authorities will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves."

The administration highlighted that the red alert for Mangan District could impact the Teesta River belt from Dikchu to Singtam, located within Gangtok district, especially in case of a flood-like situation in North Sikkim.

In North Sikkim, landslides were reported in the Theeng and Chungthang areas, causing damage to multiple properties, according to the district administration.

The Teesta River's water level rose significantly due to the heavy and continuous downpour.

The IMD has strongly advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors wherever possible, and stay away from riverbanks and vulnerable slopes. (ANI)

