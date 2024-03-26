India News | Sikkim CM Among 16 Candidates to File Nomination Papers for Assembly Polls

Gangtok, Mar 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Prem Singh Singh Tamang was among the 16 candidates who filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the assembly elections in Sikkim.

Tamang and his MLA son Aditya Golay filed their papers for the Soreng-Chakung constituency as SKM candidates. Golay filed the papers as Tamang's substitute candidate, an official statement said.

Golay is the incumbent MLA of Soreng-Chakung.

The chief minister is also fighting the polls from the Rhenock seat.

Citizen Action Party (CAP) candidates Pem Dorjee Sherpa and Kaushal Lohagan filed nomination papers from Daramdin and Salghari-Zoom seats, respectively.

Among the others who filed nomination papers were SDF's Gnawo Chopel from the Kabi Lungchuk assembly seat and SKM nominee Sonam Lama for the Sangha constituency.

Sikkim Republican Party's Kharga Bahadur Rai filed his nomination papers for the lone Lok Sabha constituency in the state. Two Independent candidates, Laten Tshering Sherpa and Shyamal Pal, also submitted their nomination papers.

Sikkim will vote for its 32-member assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seat on April 19. The process of submitting nominations will close on Wednesday, while the scrutiny will take place on Thursday.

The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is March 30.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government on Tuesday declared April 19 as a public holiday.

"The State Government hereby declares 19th April, 2024 (Friday), which is the poll date for General Election to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly of Sikkim, to be observed as Public Holiday," said a notification issued by Chief Secretary VB Pathak.

