Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], November 29 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for releasing the Constitution translated into nine languages included in the Eighth Schedule, including the Nepali language.

The official languages of the state are English, Nepali, Sikkimese (Bhutia) and Lepcha.

Also Read | Cyclone 'Ditwah': Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Southern Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, Warns IMD.

In a post on social media, CM Tamang said, "On behalf of the people and the Government of Sikkim, I convey our heartiest gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, for graciously releasing the Indian Constitution translated into nine languages included in the Eighth Schedule, including the Nepali language."

"The release, held as part of the 76th Constitution Day celebrations under the inspiring theme "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman," marks a historic milestone in strengthening the spirit of inclusivity and linguistic diversity in our great nation. This significant initiative further enhances the accessibility of the Constitution, enabling citizens from diverse linguistic backgrounds to connect more deeply with its principles, values, and ideals," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Row: Congress High Command Likely to Discuss Leadership Crisis in Strategic Group Meeting, Say Sources.

He further emphasised that the name of Sikkim, resonated within the august and prestigious forum on this proud occasion, is a matter of immense pride and joy for every Sikkimese citizen.

"We also extend our sincere appreciation and heartiest thanks, on behalf of the people and the Government of Sikkim, to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and the Government of India for this visionary and momentous initiative," CM Prem Singh Tamang added.

Earlier on Constitution Day, celebrated on November 27 at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, President Murmu released the Constitution of India in nine languages -- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese.

The President, in her address, underscored the Constitution's pivotal role in guiding India's democratic journey and called upon citizens to uphold its core principles--justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The President said that the all-inclusive vision enshrined in constitutional ideals provides direction to our governance system. She said that in 2015, the year of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary, it was decided to celebrate November 26th annually as Constitution Day. That decision has proven to be really meaningful. On this day, the entire nation reaffirms its respect for our Constitution, the foundation of Indian democracy, and its makers. 'We, the people of India,' express faith in our Constitution, both individually and collectively. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)