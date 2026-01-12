Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], January 12 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd), who is on a two-day official visit to Sikkim at Lok Bhavan, Gangtok.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister for Sikkim's remarkable achievement of becoming the cleanest State in the country.

He lauded the State Government's sustained focus on cleanliness, environmental conservation, and civic responsibility, noting that these efforts reflect a strong sense of public discipline and collective ownership among the people.

The Governor also appreciated the professionalism, efficiency, and people-friendly approach of the Sikkim Police, observing that a responsive and humane policing system greatly contributes to public trust, safety, and social harmony.

Highlighting the deep commonalities between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the Governor said that both Himalayan States are blessed with rich biodiversity, vibrant ethnic cultures, unique traditions, and immense tourism potential.

He specifically referred to shared strengths in eco-tourism, orchids, and the preservation of flora and fauna.

Acknowledging the cordial and constructive relationship between the Chief Ministers of the two States, the Governor expressed hope that this goodwill would translate into enhanced cooperation in areas such as sustainable tourism, environmental conservation, cultural exchanges, capacity-building, and people-to-people connect, for the mutual benefit of both states.

Drawing on his experience as the former Commander of the 17 Mountain Division in Sikkim, the Governor shared his perspectives on the evolving security dynamics in the region, particularly given that both States share sensitive international borders.

He also discussed the evolving nature of security challenges and emphasised the importance of continued vigilance, coordination, and preparedness.

The Governor underscored that close cooperation between civil administration and security agencies, along with proactive inter-State coordination, remains vital to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the Himalayan region.

On the other hand, Black Cat Division commemorated its 65th Raising Day (1960-2026) with ceremonial dignity and cultural vibrancy during a special programme held at Sagat Singh Auditorium in Gangtok and the Arunachal Pradesh Governor graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, accompanied by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Black Cat Division Major General Mahipal Singh Rathore and other Serving as well as veterans associated with the Division.

Widely known as the Sentinels of Sikkim, the Black Cat Division marked the milestone with a celebration that seamlessly blended time-honoured military tradition with the state's rich cultural heritage.

Senior Army officers, Commanders and invited dignitaries were present on the occasion, reflecting the strong bond of Civil-Military cooperation and mutual respect that the Division has fostered over decades of service in the region.

A major highlight of the evening was a series of vibrant cultural performances showcasing Sikkim's diverse communities. Traditional Bhutia, Lepcha and Nepali dances were presented, along with the iconic Yak Dance, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The programme was further enriched by an enthralling performance by the Lepcha folk band Sofiyum, whose soulful music added a distinctive cultural resonance to the celebrations. Adding a deeply traditional and spiritual dimension to the evening, monks from the Palace Monastery performed sacred ritual dances, creating a solemn yet uplifting atmosphere for the programme.

In recognition of their contributions, Bhawani Ghimirey, OSD, Culture Department and Ms Yangzum Lepcha of the Culture Department, Government of Sikkim, were felicitated for facilitating the cultural performances.

Artists who were honoured included Ms Binita Lagun for the Maruni Dance, Mr Jigmee Bhutia for the Bhutia Dance, Yanchen Lepcha for the Lepcha Dance, Tempo Bhutia for the Yak Dance and Mikmar Lepcha of the Lepcha folk band Sofiyum.

The programme also acknowledged the spiritual and cultural inspiration drawn from Tulku Loday of the Palace Monastery.

The Raising Day celebration not only paid tribute to six and a half decades of dedicated service rendered by the Black Cat Division in the country's most geo-strategic important location, but also celebrated Sikkim's living traditions, reinforcing the enduring bond between the Indian Army and the people of the region. (ANI)

