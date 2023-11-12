Mangan (Sikkim) [India], November 12 (ANI): Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the forward areas to celebrate Diwali with the troops of Trishakti Corps on Sunday.

Trishakti Corps, taking to their official account on 'X' (formerly 'Twitter'), said in a post, "He (Lakshman Prasad Acharya) appreciated the contribution of the Indian Army during the recent Sikkim floods and continued efforts towards reconnecting and rebuilding the affected areas.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Slipper Godowns in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Taking to 'X', the Sikkim Governor also said in a post, "The Diwali celebrated today with the Indian Army at the vibrant village Lachen at an altitude of 9000 feet is the most unforgettable Diwali of my life."

"The circle of my family has expanded," said Lakshman Prasad Acharya in his post on 'X'.

Also Read | Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: It's a Bright Start for Indian Stocks As Samvat 2080 Kicks Off on High (Watch Video).

The Sikkim Governor further highlighted in his post that the height of thinking, power of determination, and smile on the lips of the Indian Army are the immunity boosters of our country.

Earlier during the day, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande visited forward areas in the Harsil Sector in the Garhwal Himalayas and celebrated Diwali with the troops posted in the region.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande visited forward areas in the Harsil Sector in the Garhwal Himalayas and celebrated Diwali with the troops posted in the region.

"General Manoj Pande, COAS visited forward areas in the Harsil Sector, Garhwal Himalayas, and was briefed on capability and infrastructure development by the Commanders on the ground. The COAS interacted with the troops of the Indian Army, BRO, and ITBP in forward areas, also joining them for the Diwali celebrations. The COAS commended the forces for their high morale, dedication, and steadfastness despite the terrain and weather-related operational challenges," Indian Army posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)