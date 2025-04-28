Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 27 (ANI): Showing solidarity and unity against terrorism, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) organised a 'Shradhanjali Sabha', a solemn candlelight vigil, this evening at Marg in Gangtok to pay tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam Terror Attack, a press release said.

Chief Minister PS Tamang led the tribute, joining Cabinet Ministers, party workers, and members of the public in expressing grief and condemnation of the tragic incident. The gathering stood in silence to honour the lives lost, with candles illuminating the night as symbols of peace and resilience.

Traders, students and NGOs held a protest at Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the Pahalgam terror attack. Twenty-six tourists lost their lives in the terrorist attack which occurred on April 22. It included 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen.

"Under the aegis of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, a tribute meeting was organised for those who were martyred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. The meeting was organised not only by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha but also by the people of the entire Sikkim. I want to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who attended the meeting", SKM president Prem Kumar Tamang told reporters.

A protester Imran Khan stated that he is confident that the victims of the attack will get justice. He further said that PM Modi said in 'Mann ki Baat' programme that the victims will get compensation and the revenge for the attack would be taken soon.

"We condemn the incident that took place in Pahalgam. We are confident that the victims will get justice. PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' said that the victims will get compensation and revenge will be taken soon. This is our Kashmir and tourism will be boosted here again," he told ANI.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised a protest rally in New Delhi against the Pahalgam terror attack. The protest rally began from the ISKON temple in Sant Nagar, East of Kailash.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. (ANI)

