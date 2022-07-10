Gangtok, Jul 10 (PTI) Sikkim reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases, 30 less than the previous day, raising the tally to 39,430, the health department said in a bulletin on Sunday.

East Sikkim registered 13 more infections, followed by seven in West Sikkim, five in South Sikkim and four in North Sikkim.

The state now has 162 active cases, while 38,047 people have recovered from the disease, and 764 others migrated out.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 457, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has thus far tested 3,43,471 samples for COVID-19.

The daily positivity rate stood at 18 per cent, it added.

