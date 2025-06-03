Gangtok, Jun 3 (PTI) A man was killed after a tree fell on him at an under-construction road in Sikkim's Gangtok district, police said.

The accident happened on the Gangtok Bypass near Rumtek around 3 pm, they said.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Giri, 45, they added.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation was started to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the death, police said.

