Gangtok, May 15 (PTI) National Highway 10, which connects Sikkim and West Bengal's Kalimpong with Siliguri, will remain closed on May 15, 17 and 19 for maintenance work, an official notification issued by the NHIDCL said.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) notification stated that the highway will remain closed from 9 am to 6 pm on the three dates.

The temporary closure may affect travel plans of tourists heading to or from Sikkim via the Siliguri-Gangtok route.

Travelers were advised to plan their journeys accordingly and seek alternate routes wherever possible.

