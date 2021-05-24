Gangtok, May 24 (PTI) Sikkim reported 101 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 13,233, while the death toll climbed to 232 after eight more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The state now has 3,184 active cases, and 9,605 patients have recovered from the disease, it said.

A total of 212 patients have moved out of the state.

The new cases include 69 from West Sikkim, 26 from East Sikkim, four from South Sikkim, and two from North Sikkim.

Sikkim has thus far tested 1,10,589 samples for COVID-19, including 406 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

