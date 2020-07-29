Gangtok, Jul 29 (PTI) Sikkim on Wednesday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's tally to 596, an official said.

All the fresh cases were detected in East Sikkim district, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said. There are 397 active cases in the state at present, while 198 patients have recovered, he said. One person has died of novel coronavirus so far, Dr Bhutia said.

East Sikkim has reported 403 cases followed by 139 in South Sikkim, 41 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, the official said.

