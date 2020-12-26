Gangtok, Dec 25 (PTI) Sikkim reported 20 fresh positive cases on Friday taking the COVID-19 caseload in the state to 5684, an official said.

The state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said that East Sikkim registered 17 positive cases, while South Sikkim and West Sikkim recorded two and one cases respectively.

Sikkim has 417 active cases, while 94 others have migrated out and 5048 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The toll due to the pandemic stands at 125 in the state, he added.

Sikkim has tested 199 samples in the past 24 hours taking the tally of tests to 67,774 so far, Bhutia said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)