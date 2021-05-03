Gangtok, May 3 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 8,468 as 27 more people tested positive for the virus while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 150, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district (13), West Sikkim (10) and South Sikkim district (4), it said.

The Himalayan state now has 1,723 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,404 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said, adding that 191 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 95,254 samples for COVID- 19, including 111 samples in the last 24 hours, it said. PTI

