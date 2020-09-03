Gangtok, Sep 3 (PTI) A 65-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in a hospital in Sikkim on Thursday, pushing the Coronavirus death toll in the Himalayan state to five, a Health department official said

The official said that the man succumbed to Covid-19 at the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital here.

The victim, a native of the state capital, had co- morbidities, like asthma and diabetes, he said.

Sikkim till Wednesday had reported 1,704 COVID-19 cases.

