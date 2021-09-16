Gangtok, Sep 16 (PTI) Sikkim reported 64 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the state's tally to 30,802, according to a health department bulletin on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 379 as no fresh fatality was registered.

The state now has 775 active cases, while 29,343 people have recovered from the infection.

The bulletin said 305 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 33, followed by West Sikkim (16) and South Sikkim (15).

The state tested 597 samples for coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 2,41,289.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate and the recovery rate are 10.7 per cent and 96.2 per cent respectively.

