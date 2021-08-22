Gangtok, Aug 22 (PTI) Sikkim has reported 70 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 29,314, a health bulletin said on Sunday.

One more patient died of the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 365.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim district recorded the highest at 33, followed by West Sikkim (18), South Sikkim (13), and North Sikkim (6).

The Himalayan state now has 1,583 active cases, while 27,086 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate now stands at 93.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 280 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has tested over 2.24 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 776 in the past 24 hours, and the positivity rate currently stands at 9 per cent.

