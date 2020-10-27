Gangtok, Oct 26 (PTI) Sikkim reported five fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality, an official said on Monday.

East Sikkim reported four cases, while South Sikkim accounted for one infection.

A 57-year-old male succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 65, the official said, adding, the states COVID-19 tally stands at 3,840.

It now has 245 active cases, while 3,448 patients have recovered and 82 others migrated out.

Sikkim has tested a total of 55,870 samples.

