Gangtok, Dec 9 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 32,396 on Thursday, with reports of six new infections in the past 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 405, with no fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, it said.

All the new infections were reported from East Sikkim district, the bulletin said.

Sikkim now has 202 active cases, while 31,448 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Altogether 341 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has conducted 2,73,703 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood at 1.4 per cent, while the daily recovery ratio was 98.1 per cent.

