Gangtok, March 16 (PTI) The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is confident of winning all 32 assembly seats and forming the government for a second term. In the 2019 polls, the party had won 17 seats against 15 by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Lok Sabha and state assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Sikkim on April 19, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of the SKM in Sikkim:

STRENGTHS:

*The mass appeal of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as a charismatic youth leader and his ability to reach out to the masses directly will boost chances of the party's victory in 2024.

* Implementation of women-centric schemes like Aama Yojna, Bahini scheme and Vatsalya schemes are amongst the strengths of the SKM.

*Regularisation of 27,000 jobs just before the Code of Conduct came into force will help the ruling party.

WEAKNESSES:

*Opposition parties blamed ruling party 'goons' for perpetrating violence against political adversaries.

*Ruling party has been accused of corruption, financial mismanagement and extortion from traders.

OPPORTUNITIES:

* Resignation of senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leaders who have now joined the ruling SKM.

*Around 13,000 new voters who joined the party recently may give an upper hand to SKM.

THREATS:

*Pending promises in the SKM's 2019 manifesto like the Limbu-Tamang seat reservation in Sikkim assembly.

*Pending tribal status for 12 left-out communities in the state.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which was in power for 25 years till 2019, is going to the elections in a new avatar called SDF 2.0. The party, with its new tagline 'Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan', is the only major opposition in the state which can put brakes on the ruling party.

Here is a SWOT analysis of the SDF in Sikkim:

STRENGTHS:

*The SDF 2.0 is now a mix of youth and experienced members who bring a variety of new ideas and opportunities for voters.

*The SDF also brings to the table an image of a non-violent party which will benefit it.

*The SDF also received a shot in the arm with former footballer and 'son of the soil' Bhaichung Bhutia joining the party and merging the erstwhile Hamro Sikkim Party with it.

WEAKNESSES:

*The 25-year-long rule of the SDF has brought a saturation in generating serious interest among voters.

*SDF is considered a one-man party.

OPPORTUNITIES:

*Declaration of five of its candidates even before the Code of Conduct came into effect will give party more time to retrospect.

*Former chief minister has repeatedly charged his successor with selling off Sikkim's resources, assets and interests to the BJP by taking the latter's order on governance and related issues. This has not gone down well with the local people.

THREATS:

*Apart from a few big names, the SDF does not have new leaders who are familiar with people.

*Possibility of more senior leaders resigning from the party before polls is also an area of concern for SDF.

Here is a SWOT analysis of BJP in Sikkim:

It will be interesting to see how many seats BJP decides to contest in Sikkim with its local leaders being tight-lipped about its course of action.

STRENGTHS:

*Being a coalition partner of the ruling front, the BJP will receive support from SKM voters.

*The BJP will have no problems related to finances for fighting the elections.

*Many senior leaders from the ruling SKM and the SDF are now joining the BJP.

*The ability of the party to take the issues of the people directly to the central leadership.

WEAKNESSES:

*The BJP does not have full support of masses as politics in Sikkim has always revolved around regional parties.

*The tag of being an "outsiders" party may hamper its chances of forming the government.

OPPORTUNITIES:

*The BJP will capitalise on the fame and support of the ruling SKM to win a few seats.

THREATS:

*BJP leadership should focus more at the grassroots level rather than capitalising on issues already raised by other opposition parties in the state.

*The limited number of supporters within the BJP has failed to draw in massive crowds for public meetings which is not a good sign for the party.

