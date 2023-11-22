Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the drilling process with the auger machine at the Silkyara tunnel had resumed and that all the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel would be safely rescued.

"The auger machine is working today. I am hopeful that all workers will come out safely," said Dhami at the sidelines of an event in Patnagar.

Earlier today, Dhami spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone and briefed him about the ongoing rescue operations at the tunnel.

A portion of the under-construction tunnel between Siklyara and Barkot had collapsed on November 12 and the debris trapping 41 workers inside.

In a series of posts on microblogging site X, chief minister Dhami said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone today and took information about the ongoing rescue operations to provide food, medicines and other essential items to the workers trapped in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi and to get them out safely".

The Uttarakhand CM said that he had informed the Prime Minister about the rescue operations conducted with mutual coordination between central agencies, international experts and the state administration.

"During this, he was also informed about the positive progress made in the last 24 hours and the morale boosted by the talks between the workers and their families," Dhami tweeted.

"We are receiving continuous guidance from the PM to deal with this difficult situation, which provides new energy to all of us every day to take out the labour brothers quickly and safely with full strength," the chief minister said. (ANI)

