Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said holding simultaneous polls will save both time and money, ensuring that the development process continues smoothly in the country and the states.

Saini was referring to two bills laying down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections which were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"Holding elections simultaneously will save both time and money, ensuring that the development process continues smoothly in the country and the states," Saini said in Pinjore while speaking on the sidelines of an event.

At another event last week, Saini had welcomed the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approving the constitutional amendment bill to roll out the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

He had said the prime minister's vision is to make the country a developed nation by 2047, adding that the move will help the nation realise that goal even faster.

At the Pinjore event, Saini also slammed the Congress, accusing it as well as the Aam Aadmi Party of doing politics in the name of farmers.

Congress has always opposed the good work being done by the government, Saini said, adding that the party should come out with any significant decisions it made for the welfare of farmers, if any, during its 55-year rule.

He also claimed that despite being governed by the Congress, farmers are staging protests in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, as well as in Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab and Delhi.

Accusing both Congress and AAP of doing politics in the name of farmers, Saini said the Haryana government is consistently working in the best interest of the farming community.

Haryana government is purchasing all crops from farmers at minimum support price, while the vegetable farmers are benefiting from the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, he said.

The state government is also providing subsidies to the farmers on tractors and agricultural equipment, while new schemes are being formed to reduce their expenses, the chief minister said.

Criticising the erstwhile UPA government for "shelving" the Swaminathan Commission report, Saini questioned the INDI alliance (opposition bloc) for talking about farmers' welfare today.

